V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 382,653 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $62,426,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 312.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 647,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,371,000 after purchasing an additional 490,485 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

