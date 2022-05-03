Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Short Interest Update

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 632,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of VAL traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,739. Valaris has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valaris stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Valaris Limited ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

