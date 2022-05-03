Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

VLO stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $116.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.