Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.6% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

