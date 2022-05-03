VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VanEck Gaming ETF stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 863.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

