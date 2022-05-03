VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,059,000.

NYSEARCA VNM opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

