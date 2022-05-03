Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.18. The company had a trading volume of 160,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.44 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.