Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. 218,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,612,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.