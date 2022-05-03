Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Reduced by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

