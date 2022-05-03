Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lessened by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 490,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 138,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

