Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,577. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $214.91 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.24 and a 200 day moving average of $241.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

