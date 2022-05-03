Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Trimmed by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.
VOT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $199.37. The company had a trading volume of 224,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $194.24 and a one year high of $265.87.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.