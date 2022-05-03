Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Trimmed by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

VOT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $199.37. The company had a trading volume of 224,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $194.24 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

