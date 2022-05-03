Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Decreased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. 4,391,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

