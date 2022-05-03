Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Varonis Systems updated its Q2 guidance to -(0.02-0.01) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.28. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

