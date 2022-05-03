Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRNS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.