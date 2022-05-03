Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.70. 817,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,253. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

