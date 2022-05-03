VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in NVR by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in NVR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

NVR traded up $103.75 on Tuesday, hitting $4,479.96. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,233. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,224.65 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,620.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,096.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $63.21 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

