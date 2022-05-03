VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,465 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

EHC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

