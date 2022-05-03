VELA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.17) to £115 ($143.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.43) to £110 ($137.41) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AZN traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.74 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -603.11%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

