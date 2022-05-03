Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VNTR opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.
Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.