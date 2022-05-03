Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of VNTR opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3,358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 415,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 755.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.