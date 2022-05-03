Ventas (VTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Ventas has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.760-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.76-0.80 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ventas by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

