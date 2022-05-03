Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Verastem alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 7.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Verastem by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 36,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $258.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.