Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veritone by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veritone by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 143,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veritone stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 922,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,065. The stock has a market cap of $387.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Veritone has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritone will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

