Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Trimmed by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 174,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 46,633 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,530,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 602,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,074,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $196.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.