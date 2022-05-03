Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,769 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,977 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $55,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $261.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.43.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,975,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.