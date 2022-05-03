Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Raised to C at TheStreet

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.11 million, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 407.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Veru by 1,229.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 243,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veru by 193.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veru by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

