Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

CKSNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 600 ($7.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

CKSNF remained flat at $$4.17 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

