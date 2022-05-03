Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $6,931.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00262603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014945 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

