VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.800-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.80-$1.84 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VICI opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

