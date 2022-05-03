ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.62 Million

Brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to report $16.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $21.03 million. ViewRay posted sales of $15.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $94.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

VRAY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 32,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 4,438,283 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,467 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,718,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

