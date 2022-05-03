VIG (VIG) Market Cap Achieves $1.96 Million

VIG (VIG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. VIG has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $2,300.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 172.9% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,958,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

