Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,732 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Village Farms International worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 211,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VFF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 11,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $389.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

