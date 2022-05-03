VIMworld Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. VIMworld has a total market cap of $18.92 million and approximately $17,459.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 6% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,528.44 or 0.99992136 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00219459 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

