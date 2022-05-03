VIMworld (VEED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,660.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and $13,660.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00219126 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.