Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $209.06. The stock had a trading volume of 236,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,843. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $400.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

