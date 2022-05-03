VNT Chain (VNT) Tops One Day Volume of $4,546.00

VNT Chain (VNT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $481,351.15 and approximately $4,546.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VNT Chain Profile

VNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

