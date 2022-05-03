Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLPNY. upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($44.21) to €41.50 ($43.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €32.00 ($33.68) to €30.50 ($32.11) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of VLPNY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

