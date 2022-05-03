Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €205.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €238.00 ($250.53).

VOW3 stock traded down €1.72 ($1.81) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €147.22 ($154.97). The company had a trading volume of 1,156,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of €154.90 and a 200 day moving average of €174.05. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a fifty-two week high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

