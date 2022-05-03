Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

VWAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

