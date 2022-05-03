Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issues Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 100,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,950. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.