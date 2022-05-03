Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.02. 1,088,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,677. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.56.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

