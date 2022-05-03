Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.18 and last traded at C$20.65. 91,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 82,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WJX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 2.6099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

About Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

