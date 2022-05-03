Wall Street Games Reaches Market Cap of $2.65 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00219939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002031 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 244.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00478094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039248 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,585.90 or 1.83184923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

