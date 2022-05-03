Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Reduced by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,675 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,137. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. StockNews.com began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

