Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,486.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

