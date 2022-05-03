Warp Finance Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $206,511.49 and approximately $53,792.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $44.18 or 0.00115372 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002562 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003254 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

