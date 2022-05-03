Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target Lowered to €10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.47) to €10.10 ($10.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.97. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

