WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 98.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. 5,829,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

