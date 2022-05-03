WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 10,186 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,484,000 after purchasing an additional 292,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,407,000 after acquiring an additional 246,569 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $201.63. 3,001,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,835. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

