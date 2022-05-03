WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,902,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

